Capital Region grocery chain announces partnership to hire more people with disabilities

A Capital Region grocery chain is launching a partnership to hire more people with disabilities.

The agreement is between Northeast Grocery – the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets — and New York State Industries for the Disabled. It means NYSID member agencies will now provide janitors for Northeast’s headquarters in Schenectady and Buffalo, as well as mail fulfillment through the Center for Disability Services’ fulfillment center in Albany.

NYSID President and CEO Maureen O’Brien calls it a good start toward lowering unemployment rates among people with disabilities.

“Every time an individual with a disability is working on a NYSID contract, there is a $104 per hour worked economic impact locally,” O’Brien said Monday. “Our folks spend their money locally. They take public transportation. They shop at Tops, Market 32 and Price Chopper, and they take their parents out to dinner on Friday or Saturday night, and they engage fully in our community,” O’Brien said.

Two thirds of all people with disabilities are unemployed.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat from the 111th District says, as the father of a son with a disability, this is a special occasion.

“People with disabilities have been historically overlooked for job opportunities. But what there's a workforce shortage now, so people are looking for employees. So partnerships like this, people are finding that, hey, people with disabilities, they qualify for these jobs. Why weren't we hiring people before? Why weren't these opportunities available before?” Santabarbara asked.

Santabarbara says inclusion boosts everyone.

“Now you're saying more people can be a part of this. But it also helps businesses, right? It helps businesses. Anytime you have more customers, anytime more people come to an event, that's a win for the community. You know, we're helping people be a part of- you talk to anybody with disabilities, they're going to say, what's the number one thing? The number one thing is they want to be included,” Santabarbara said.

He adds his son, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3, graduated from high school this year.

“Brought me to tears. He's 22 years old, and just talking about it now makes me emotional. But he you know, when to see him achieve, to see ability and not disability. Yes, it took him longer, but he got there, and he made it. He made it happen. He achieved it. And it's the same thing with employment opportunities,” Santabarbara said.

Northeast Grocery’s Chief Administrative Officer Mike Miller says the collaboration shows people with disabilities are capable of more.

“It shows that the Preferred Source program does not just have to be interpreted as state government compliance, but instead has endless possibilities with completely untapped markets in areas like the private sector,” Miller said.

In New York, school districts; public benefit corporations, which according to the state Office of General Services includes the majority of public authorities; and municipalities are required to buy services and commodities from organizations supporting marginalized groups before choosing other vendors when possible.

The state’s preferred service organizations include the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Division of Industries, NYSID, and the state Preferred Service Source Program for People Who Are Blind.

Greg Sorrentino is the Center for Disability Services’ President and CEO.

“This year, we will have 65,000 hours of minimum wage and above hours worked for someone with a disability behind those doors there. That's a major, major step towards equalizing and leveling a playing field that has been completely not level for many, many years, decades,” Sorrentino said.

Kathleen Falcone is a mail center employee who loves her job.

“I’m so pleased how I’ve been here seven and a half years, almost going on eight in January. I can't believe how much I put in so much effort,” Falcone said.