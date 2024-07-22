© 2024
All Things Considered

Proctor Maple Research Center names new science director

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 22, 2024 at 7:30 PM EDT
Tim Rademacher has been named the new science director of the Proctor Maple Research Center
Tim Rademacher
/
UVM
Tim Rademacher has been named the new science director of the Proctor Maple Research Center

The University of Vermont has named a new scientific director for its maple research center.

The Proctor Maple Research Center is one of the oldest and most prominent maple research centers in the world, studying maple production since 1947.

Tim Rademacher has been named its new science director. He has undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Cambridge University where he studied global simulations of the carbon cycle and the interaction between the biosphere and the atmosphere. He is known for his postdoctoral Witness Tree project at Harvard University. Rademacher has most recently been doing maple research in Canada and will start work at the Proctor Maple Research Center this fall.
Pat Bradley
