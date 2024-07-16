Troy's City Council approves Alalkawi settlement

The City of Troy has settled a lawsuit following the death of a delivery driver killed in a collision with a city police officer last year.

The city will pay more than $5.75 million to the family of Sabeeh Alalkawi, who was killed when officer Justin Byrnes allegedly ran a red light at a high rate of speed without his siren on while responding to a domestic violence incident. The lawsuit was filed by Alalkawi’s wife in October. Mayor Carmella Mantello says she’s happy to put the February 2023 incident “in the past.”

“It's horrific what happened and my sincere thoughts, my heart goes out to the family,” Mantello said. “Hopefully this can at least put that issue to bed. The issue will never rest when, you know, the kids are growing up without their dad. But saying that hopefully this can move their family forward.”

Corporation Counsel Dana Salazar says $750,000 was set aside in the 2023 budget and the remainder of the settlement will be covered by the city’s and family’s insurance. Mantello says Byrnes, who had been removed from patrol duties but was still on staff, is no longer with the department as of last week.

“His [driver’s] license was suspended, which did not qualify him to meet those minimum requirements to be a police officer,” Mantello said.

In a joint statement with the administration, the city police department expressed its condolences “to the Alalkawi family and those impacted by the incident.”

The plaintiff’s attorney, Joseph O’Connor, said in part, “The family is glad to finally put this chapter behind them and we are glad we were able to resolve the lawsuit civilly.”

As the City Council reviewed the settlement at a meeting last week, Democratic Councilor Aaron Vera of District 4 questioned whether there had been any policy changes since the crash to ensure officers follow protocol.

Late last year, the previous council questioned department officials over policies and procedures in the aftermath of the collision. Officers said dash cameras had faced delays due to technical problems but officers were largely in compliance in properly using the technology.

Echoing sorrow expressed by other councilors, Council President Pro Tem Thomas Casey, a Republican representing District 6, says the police department is doing all it can to prevent future incidents.

“I think we all feel for them and his family and friends and knowing Chief DeWolf all the years I've known him, especially as police chief, I know he will continue and has been trying his best to make sure we voted for additional training for the police, and I think he's going to do the best of his ability to make sure situation like this tragic situation never happens again,” Casey said.

Attorney General Tish James’ office took over the investigation per state law hours after the crash. The final report has not been released.