NY Governor Hochul announces funding for new Livingston Ave bridge, Central Warehouse demolition

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing $634 million to build a new Livingston Avenue Bridge in Albany. The current structure, completed in 1902, spans the Hudson River and is used by Amtrak and freight trains. The Democrat says the new span will have two tracks instead of one and will allow speeds to increase from 15 to 40 miles per hour.

“Building a reliable lift bridge and signal system, that's so important. And also, as a bicyclist who buzzes around this community, you don't know it's me, but that's me out there, sometimes early in the morning, not going very fast, but I'm there, we're going to create a bike path and a pedestrian walkway that'll connect bicyclists and walkers across the river.”

Hochul also on Friday announced $10 million in state funding to demolish Central Warehouse, long an eyesore on the Albany skyline. Chunks of the building fell onto the nearby tracks, delaying trains in August 2022 and November 2023.

The warehouse has changed hands numerous times in recent years as redevelopment efforts stalled.

U.S. Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from New York’s 20th District, applauded the funding announcements.

“What you've done here is put the fundamental foundation there, the underpinning of support for this great bridge. We go forward, and we're challenged now to continue to deliver on behalf of the Livingston Avenue Bridge. And thank you for the good news on the warehouse. I, too travel by that all the time, and I know that the mayor and all the local leaders are very excited to have that happen.”