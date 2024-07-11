9/11 memorial to come to "The Joe"

A 9/11 memorial will make its way upstate for the first time ever this summer.

Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit that supports first responders and their families, is partnering with the Tri-City ValleyCats to bring the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit to the stadium in Troy on August 6th.

The 1,100-square foot exhibit is a tribute to those who died on 9/11 and serves as a tool to educate people across the country about the attacks.

Gary Favro, a retired fire captain who worked for the city of Troy for more than 20 years, is on the Tunnel to Towers local committee. Favro says with support from local businesses and people, the foundation is excited to bring the exhibit, which costs several thousand dollars, to Joe Bruno Stadium.

“We need to pack the house, that's what we need to do. That's how we can make some money. And this is a great venue, family friendly, safe place,” Favro said. “Your kids can run around and shag flyballs. They're doing well, the ValleyCats, right now, and it's America's place.”

Troy Fire Department Chief Richard Cellucci says teaching young people about the past creates a path forward for many to enter the field.

“Fire safety and awareness of public safety, it kind of leads into our job. There's a disinterest in public safety, both police and fire,” Celllucci said. “The recruit numbers have really dropped. We need community events like this to start that at a young age, plant those seeds at a young age. So, when people have interest, young kids, young girls and guys have interest in these professions as they get older.”

Since its formation in 2001, the organization has raised more than $500 million to support the families of fallen first responders, reduce veteran homelessness, and ensure 9/11 is never forgotten.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the foundation. Last year’s event at the Old Daley on Crooked Lake raised nearly $50,000. Republican County Executive Steve McLaughlin says combining the exhibit, game, and cigar night will provide much-needed support for the organization.

“I think it's going to be more special because it's going to be a lot of kids here, and that's really important that we teach these kids about what happened to this nation on 9/11 and how important it is to stand up when needed, and defend this nation,” McLaughlin said.

ValleyCats President Rick Murphy says the team is happy to host the memorial.

“The people of the Capital Region will have an opportunity to visit the exhibit before and during the game,” Murphy said. “That night, the ValleyCats will take on Trois-Rivières Aigles, and it will feature an Andy Pettitte bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. There will be a pregame ceremony honoring the 9/11 first responders and military.”

The game begins at 5:30 with memorial exhibit events running from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and fireworks after the last out.