Hot dogs and cold beer celebrated in Hudson over July 4th weekend

The Fourth of July weekend is famed for the record consumption of hot dogs across the nation, that was especially true in Hudson.

Upper Depot Brewing Compaby sits in a restored 19th century train station, and on this Saturday the building is filled with regulars and competitors alike. The second annual hot dog eating competition has drawn a huge crowd.

Last year’s champion Cam Krager is ready to chow down.

“You know I’m ready to go. I’m ready to put all the haters to bed. Gotta defend the crown. Back-to-back champ. First annual, second annual. Let’s go,” said Krager.

This competition is about speed, not quantity. The first to eat five dogs, buns included, is the winner.

Krager is trying to beat last year’s time of two minutes 14 seconds. As far as any glizzy guzzling tips, Krager recommends keeping your stomach empty, apart from the butterflies.

“Just let the anxiety get to you. Let it fuel you. Let the adrenaline take over, that’s what I did last year, that’s what I’m going to do this year,” said Krager.

Shawn Tiano’s sponsors are visiting from out of town for the weekend. They paid his entry fee, hoping to split the prize money: $100 and some fleeting glory.

“I usually eat fast, not on purpose, they tell me that I eat quickly. And then I’m just like, ‘that’s just regular eating for me.’ So they’re like, ‘ oh you have to.’ And I’ll give it a go, you know, I’m looking forward to it,” said Tiano.

“Three, two, one, you’re off!” said Rick Washborn.

Going dog for dog, there’s a photo finish with two competitors cleaning their plates in two minutes 20 seconds. Two final hot dogs are prepared.

The contestants pig out one last time, and emcee Rick Washborn calls the action.

“Our judges agree, with due respect, we have a new champion!”

It’s unclear whether the newly crowned prince of pork Phil Black is shaking from the rush of victory over the reigning champ or the sixth hot dog filling his stomach.

“I mean, I eat fast. That’s how I am. I just eat fast. The water trick actually worked but after hot dog number three I was like, ‘eh, let’s try it,” said Black.

For brew master and co-owner Aaron Maas, today’s crowd was a dream come true.

“You know it just feels really cool to see everything finally just come together. I think that’s like probably the most fun of it is just like knowing that these events are actually going to fill out. It’s just awesome,” said Maas.

Maas has his own share of competition; Return Brewing opened up across the street just months after Upper Depot almost a year and a half ago. Just down the road, Union Street Brewing Company is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Maas says the burgeoning beer community is fostering an environment of cooperation.

“Doing stuff like the Oktoberfest where we get to have all of us come together and just like pour beer is really huge. But yeah, the community is great. The other day Union Street helped me out, you know it’s really fun having each other’s backs. None of us are treating it like mean competition. We’re all just like hey we want to do the same thing, let’s like find a way to make this all work out,” said Maas.

Union Street manager Marin Davidson agrees.

“A handful of people will be like, ‘oh is it tough having that many breweries?’ And our owner Emma always says a rising tide raises all ships. And I think that everyone in the brewing scene here really agrees with that sentiment. And if there’s an event going on, we’re all involved and everyone talks about it together and plans things together,” said Davidson.