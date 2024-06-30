New York Attorney General investigating after Utica teen killed by police

In accordance with state law, the office of New York Attorney General Tish James is investigating the death of a teenager who was shot by police late Friday night in Utica.

According to authorities, Utica Police Department officers approached 13-year-old Nyah Mway and another juvenile who matched the description of recent robbery suspects on Shaw Street.

Officials say Mway attempted to flee on foot and pointed a gun at officers before he was shot. The gun was later found to be a replica Glock pellet gun.

Pledging transparency, the Utica Police Department says it is conducting an internal investigation and has released bodycam footage of the incident and photos of the pellet gun.

The officer who shot Mway was identified as Patrick Husnay, a six-year UPD veteran. Other responding officers were identified as Bryce Patterson, a four-year veteran, and Andrew Citriniti a two-and-a-half-year veteran who previously served with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

During a press conference at city hall Saturday, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams called the incident tragic and traumatic, and said the department will work closely with the city's Public Safety Advisory Committee.

Protesters gathered outside Utica police department Saturday night.