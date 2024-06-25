© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Westchester County Exec. George Latimer defeats New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman in 16th district Democratic primary

Gabriella Romero secures Democratic nomination in crowded primary for New York's 109th Assembly District seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:47 PM EDT
Gabriella Romero declares victory in Albany
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Gabriella Romero declares victory in Albany

Albany Common Councilor Gabriella Romero of the 6th Ward declared victory in the Democratic primary for the New York state Assembly’s 109th District race Tuesday night.

“I am so humbled and so excited and just so full of pride and excitement for my district,” said Romero.

Romero, who is also running on the Working Families Party line, was one of six Democrats vying for the seat, including three other common councilors and two Albany County legislators.

Discussing the issues, the 31-year-old public defender said housing is a chief concern.

“We’re in the middle of a housing crisis, so making sure that we find creative solutions to the housing crisis we’re in is top priority to me,” said Romero.

The seat is open because Assemblymember Pat Fahy is running for state Senate in hopes of replacing the retiring Neil Breslin, a fellow Democrat. Republican Alicia Purdy is running for the Assembly post in November. It covers the city of Albany as well as the towns of Guilderland and New Scotland.
Tags
News 109th Assembly DistrictGabriella Romero