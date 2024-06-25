Gabriella Romero secures Democratic nomination in crowded primary for New York's 109th Assembly District seat

Albany Common Councilor Gabriella Romero of the 6th Ward declared victory in the Democratic primary for the New York state Assembly’s 109th District race Tuesday night.

“I am so humbled and so excited and just so full of pride and excitement for my district,” said Romero.

Romero, who is also running on the Working Families Party line, was one of six Democrats vying for the seat, including three other common councilors and two Albany County legislators.

Discussing the issues, the 31-year-old public defender said housing is a chief concern.

“We’re in the middle of a housing crisis, so making sure that we find creative solutions to the housing crisis we’re in is top priority to me,” said Romero.

The seat is open because Assemblymember Pat Fahy is running for state Senate in hopes of replacing the retiring Neil Breslin, a fellow Democrat. Republican Alicia Purdy is running for the Assembly post in November. It covers the city of Albany as well as the towns of Guilderland and New Scotland.