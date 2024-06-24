© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Yancey Roy of Newsday 6/24/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Yancey Roy,
Alexander Babbie
Published June 24, 2024 at 7:01 AM EDT
Yancey Roy
Provided by Yancey Roy

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about renewed discussion of a century-old law requiring weekly payment for manual laborers.

News
Yancey Roy
See stories by Yancey Roy
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie