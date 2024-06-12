WAMC wins two honors in New York State Broadcasters Association's 58th Annual Awards for Excellence

WAMC is proud to announce that it has won two awards in the annual New York State Broadcasters Association contest. In the 58th Annual Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting competition, WAMC was honored for Election Coverage for its live broadcast during Election Night 2023 and for Podcast for A New York Minute In History.

“Especially during our June Fund Drive, these awards are validation of WAMC’s listener-supported journalism and programming,” says WAMC interim President and CEO Stacey Rosenberry. “We are grateful for the support of members at this time and around the year.”

WAMC will officially receive the awards during a regional ceremony in September.

“Every election night and the next day’s coverage on little sleep is a team effort. This honor makes the sacrifice worth it,” says WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. “As for the Podcast category, it is no surprise that ‘A New York Minute In History’ continues to rack up annual honors all these years into production.”

“A New York Minute In History” is a joint effort by the New York State Museum and WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. Support for the project comes from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

In May, WAMC also won two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards as part of that annual competition.

The first award is for Breaking News Coverage for WAMC’s reporting on the 2023 floods that devastated Northeast communities in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The second award is for News Documentary for a piece that originally aired on Lucas Willard’s syndicated program “The Best of Our Knowledge.” The special feature about a high school steel drum band that began in the 1970s is called “The Story of 'Goin' Places' and the New York Novelty that Traveled the World.”

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Stations and translators are in 29 locations throughout the region. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International.