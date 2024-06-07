Troy residents express concern over lead pipes, public safety, and ethics

Residents of Troy questioned the city council and administration at Thursday's council meeting.



The Republican-led council moved through three meetings, a special with the Department of Public Utilities regarding a combined sewer overflow project in conjunction with several other municipalities, a finance meeting, and a regular meeting, smoothly.

But residents were more concerned about issues not on the agenda.

Resident and advocate Greg Campbell-Cohen questioned the status of the lead pipe replacement program. Campbell-Cohen says the city has the capacity to replace more than double its current goal of 400 lines this year. Last year, roughly 200 lines were replaced. Lead is known to cause developmental delays in children.

"400 pipes is embarrassing as a target for 2024, as far as I know," Campbell-Cohen said. "And I can keep FOIAing the city and FOIAing DOH and sending FOIAs to EPA, and, you know, talking to everybody out there to try to figure out what could just be said to the public to explain this decision-making rationale."

The city recently received $13 million in federal funding for the project. The grant follows a previous $500,000 federal investment and millions in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello says the city is leading the way in replacement efforts compared to other municipalities in the state and is waiting for the money to be released.

"If we're going to hire multiple contractors, if we're going to bond, that doesn't happen overnight, you can't do it in a three-month period, because you can't, you know, lead pipe replacement, unless it's super warm in the winter," Mantello said. "We're going to go as long as we can, if we can top 400 great, but 400 is monumental."

The city began inventorying and replacing its contaminated pipes last year when residents questioned why the city hadn’t spent $500,000 in state grant funding to replace aging lead service lines. Former Mayor Patrick Madden, a Democrat, told WAMC that the city hadn’t spent the money because the funding would only be a drop in the bucket to fix the problem. Following public input, the city started the process with only 10 percent of the necessary funding.

During the public forum, residents involved with the North Central Community Solidarity Group, which aims to "enlighten, encourage, and empower" people for positive social change, questioned whether the council "really cares" about constituents. Frank Mayben is the director of the grassroots group.

"Can we all just get the politics out of the way, please and just deal with the people of North Central so we can, like, come together and show them that we're together, because they don't believe it," Mayben said. "Please believe it. I deal with this every day. I'm in there. I'm in the trenches. Every day. I'm the one they're looking to shoot. None of you on that board really, right? This, we know this is a Black thing, right? If we hear shots fired right now, anywhere right we can bet 99 percent of the time it's another Black family at risk. Okay, we've had enough. I went to 16 funerals last year."

Mayben contends the neighborhood is not seeing the same investments as other parts of the city like downtown.

Council President Sue Steele, a Democrat, says the council is doing what it can to support constituents and address their concerns.

“They had some very valid points,” Steele said. “None of us want to see any more shootings. I didn't hear solutions last night, and that was what I would like to hear more of. So maybe we do need more conversations in the community about that. I do believe our police are doing a great job and doing the best they can. I'm certainly willing to provide more resources if that's what's needed. Troy and North Central is not unique. This is a problem nationwide.”

Meagon Nolasco is founder of Collar City Pride, anon-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. They say Republican councilor Bill Keal's “no-vote” during last month's finance meeting to recognize June as pride month in the city is dangerous.

"Even just one bad apple in the group is a really alarming and dangerous thing," Nolasco said. "So now that we've been made aware of it, we're going to mobilize a campaign to try to make sure that all the constituents of District One know what Mr. Keal voted on. And I'm hopeful that he will at least be consistent next year, when it's an election year."

Mantello says that she supports the effort.

"We want to ensure that everyone Troy feels included, inclusive, that our diversity, we're so proud of where we are here in Troy,” Mantello said. “So, whatever anyone wants to do to get that message out, we're fully supportive."

In an email, Keal, who was absent from the meeting, said he has received messages of appreciation from constituents for voting against legislation.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 11th.