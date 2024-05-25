© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Executive Director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management resigns

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 25, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander celebrates the opening of a cannabis store in Schenectady in March, 2023 (WAMC file photo)
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander celebrates the opening of a cannabis store in Schenectady in March, 2023 (WAMC file photo)

Chris Alexander, the Executive Director of New York’s embattled Office of Cannabis Management, has submitted his letter of resignation.

In statement provided to WAMC, Governor Kathy Hochul said she was grateful for Alexander’s work to develop and secure passage of 2021’s Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act and in launching the OCM. 

The Democrat said in part, “Under Mr. Alexander's leadership, New York took its first steps toward developing a robust legal market that elevates those disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition, and as OCM transitions into its next phase, we look forward to continuing the work of building the strongest, most equitable industry in the nation.”

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced the state Office of General Services would launch a review of OCM and implement a “strategic plan for the long-term success of the legal cannabis rollout,” which has been hampered by lawsuits and a rise in illegal cannabis shops.

In response to Alexander’s resignation, the Black, Puerto-Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus said “the departure of the inaugural OCM Executive Director should not correlate with the death of our social equity goals.”
Tags
News New York State Office of Cannabis Management
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard