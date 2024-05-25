Executive Director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management resigns

Chris Alexander, the Executive Director of New York’s embattled Office of Cannabis Management, has submitted his letter of resignation.

In statement provided to WAMC, Governor Kathy Hochul said she was grateful for Alexander’s work to develop and secure passage of 2021’s Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act and in launching the OCM.

The Democrat said in part, “Under Mr. Alexander's leadership, New York took its first steps toward developing a robust legal market that elevates those disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition, and as OCM transitions into its next phase, we look forward to continuing the work of building the strongest, most equitable industry in the nation.”

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced the state Office of General Services would launch a review of OCM and implement a “strategic plan for the long-term success of the legal cannabis rollout,” which has been hampered by lawsuits and a rise in illegal cannabis shops.

In response to Alexander’s resignation, the Black, Puerto-Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus said “the departure of the inaugural OCM Executive Director should not correlate with the death of our social equity goals.”