Plattsburgh mayoral candidate under criminal investigation

A candidate for mayor of Plattsburgh is on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.

Democrat Dan Lennon is a part-time Assistant District Attorney challenging Wendell Hughes in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.

On Wednesday Clinton County District Attorney announced that Lennon had been placed on administrative leave on May 20th “pending an ongoing criminal investigation by the New York State Police. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s office has been appointed as Special Prosecutor to assist in the investigation.”

Lennon has referred questions to his Albany-based attorney, who told the Plattsburgh Press Republican that police have not contacted them regarding any allegations and therefore there is nothing to respond to at this point.

Lennon reportedly plans to remain in the mayoral race. The race is open with first-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest running for city council instead.

