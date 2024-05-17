Vermont Senator Jane Kitchel announces retirement

A veteran member of the Vermont Senate is retiring after 20 years.

Caledonia District Democrat Jane Kitchel announced her retirement Friday. She served as vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee beginning in 2005 and has been its chair since 2011 and has played a key role in crafting the state budget. President Pro-Tem Democrat/Progressive Phil Baruth says Vermont’s “superior bond rating and financial health trace directly back to Senator Kitchel's painstaking budgeting.”

She is the first woman to serve on the Committee on Committees and the first woman to represent her district in the state Senate.

Before running for the Senate, Kitchel served in the administrations of Governors Madeleine Kunin and Howard Dean.

