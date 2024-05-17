Vermont Secretary of Administration leaving post next week

A member of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration will leave next week.

Scott’s office announced Friday that Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser’s last day leading the agency will be May 24th.

Clouser was appointed in December of 2021 to head the agency that coordinates administrative and support services to all state government agencies, departments and taxpayers. Announcing her departure, Governor Scott says Clouser “has been a thoughtful steward of state finances through historic challenges and opportunities...”

Deputy Secretary Sarah Clark will serve as interim secretary.

