Plattsburgh Common Council rejects approval of grant application for downtown project

Consideration of two grant applications to remediate and restore two properties in Plattsburgh brought dozens of people to the Common Council meeting Thursday, questioning potential conflicts of interest and expressing concerns about the transparency of the process.

The Plattsburgh Common Council held a public hearing Thursday night on an application it has submitted to the state for a Restore NY grant to convert a vacant downtown building into a boutique hotel.

During discussion, Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs said the council had not been included in grant application discussions.

“The landlord of the mayor’s coffeeshop wants a $2 million grant for his building on 2 Brinkerhoff Street," stated Gibbs. "Now I think that the 2 Brinkerhoff Street idea is a fantastic idea. But I cannot in good conscious vote for this project. I think it is great that an abandoned building downtown will have new life, but as stewards of the city taxpayer’s money I cannot make decisions that look unethical and this looks like impropriety.”

Councilors unanimously voted not to authorize the grant application. Following the meeting, Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest commented about conflict-of-interest concerns.

“If there is an actual conflict-of-interest I have no problem with recusing myself in any way shape or form," asserted Rosenquest. "In looking at what would constitute a conflict of interest nothing that I could find, nothing that Corporation Counsel could find. You know the innuendo could be out there. If that’s the argument they need to use to undermine the ability for the city to grow or for the city to help invest in projects like this that’s really unfortunate.”

Mayor Rosenquest announced early this year that he will not run for a second four-year term. He and Gibbs are running in the Ward 3 primary race.

