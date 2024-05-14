Groundbreaking held for Mohawk Harbor Event Center in Schenectady

Construction on a new event facility near Schenectady’s casino is under way.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Mohawk Harbor Event Center was held Monday. When completed, the nearly 100,000-square foot facility will hold an ice rink for the Union College hockey teams, as well as space for events and conventions. Speaking at the ceremony, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says it builds on the economic engine of Rivers Casino nearby.

The Bronx Democrat says, while he’s not the biggest fan of gambling, casinos and their surroundings can drive economic development:

“What I see that's being put here is a beautiful destination for people to want to come. That's how you're going to be competitive. And like I said, this looks so much different than when I came here with Angelo nine years ago, it just looks new, it looks nice,” Heastie said.

The site is the former location of the American Locomotive Company headquarters brownfield. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat whose 111th District includes the city, says the space’s potential is enormous.

“It's going to be a regional asset that's going to host NCAA games, it's going to provide community events, as you heard, trade shows- it’s going to give access to the community for a number of different local events that boost tourism,” Santabarbara said.

The state is contributing $12 million to the project, in addition to $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Schenectady County Legislature, $2.5 million from the Schenectady City Council, and $1 million from former Price Chopper CEO Neil Golub.

David Buicko is President and CEO of the Galesi Group, which is building the new center. He says good progress is being made.

“We have about 550 piles that we've done, we’ve 16 more to go, I think it is, and then we're done. So anybody that's living here is going to get rid of their headaches now. But anytime anybody complains, we say it's a sign of progress,” Buicko said.

David Harris is president of Union College, whose Garnet Chargers will call the facility home. He says, after half a century at Messa Rink, it’s time for something new.

“What you're looking at is the future of Union hockey, that allows fantastic student-athletes, and they are student-athletes at Union College, to come here and to develop themselves as athletes and as students; a venue close enough that their friends can walk over and see them play,” Harris said.

Cathy Gatta is Vice-Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. The Democrat from the 3rd District says the potential is much wider than just hockey.

“It represents an opportunity to attract a diverse array of events, ranging from sports tournaments, to trade shows, conferences, concerts and more,” Gatta said.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a fellow Democrat, says now is a great time to be in Schenectady and the Capital Region.

“You look at this site, and it's also transformational for the next generation at Union College. This keeps Union College competitive. It allows them to attract students who are going to be world leaders for the next generation,” McCarthy said.

First-year student Maddie Leaney is a forward on the women’s hockey team.

“I think it's just super exciting. I think just coming here, it's always been something that we've talked about. And now that it's coming to reality, it's just over the moon exciting,” Leaney said.

Nick Young is a sophomore economics major at Union and defenseman with the men’s hockey team. He agrees that while Messa will always hold a special place in his heart:

“I think that there's some things that hold us back in some aspects. And I think this rink with the amenities will help us reach a new level and take another step, whether that's hockey or just as a school and a community as a whole,” Young said.

Young adds there are more amenities planned in the new space.

“Here we'll have a full gym whenever we could use it, we’ll have a lounge, different kinds of- more access to things that will help our bodies nutritionally, academically, that'll help us take steps in both the classroom and on the ice,” Young said.

Josh Sciba is the women’s hockey coach at Union. He says this facility will address the current home rink’s shortcomings.

“There's two bathrooms, there's a lack of concessions, just people are walking up to their seats, where, you know, you've got an older contingent of fans that are very loyal, you know, you're worried about them going tumbling down the stairs,” Sciba said.

The arena is expected to be finished for the 2025 hockey season. You can see design plans in the gallery at the top of this article.