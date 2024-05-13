Wildlife biologists advise that turtles are on the move

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking the public to be aware and help turtles that may be trying to cross roads.

Vermont biologists say turtles commonly cross roads at this time of year as they move to nesting sites and summer foraging habitats. The peak time for such activity is between late May and mid-June and the Fish and Wildlife Department is asking drivers to be wary especially when driving near ponds, rivers and wetlands.

Biologist Luke Groff is encouraging people to help turtles cross roads. But he cautions to “always move it in the direction it was traveling.” Groff says it is safe to move most turtles except snapping turtles, which should be lifted with a shovel or pulled across the road on cardboard or a car mat.