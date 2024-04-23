Thacher Park in Albany County receives National Natural Landmark designation on Earth Day

Thacher Park in Albany County has received a federal designation.

Celebrating the New York state parks system’s centennial and Earth Day Monday, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado says the National Natural Landmark designation for John Boyd Thacher State Park is well-deserved.

“Thacher Park was designated by the Secretary of the Interior for its well-preserved geological record spanning over 63 million years and its diverse ecosystem comprising 21 distinct ecological communities and rare plant and animal species,” Delgado said.

Also announced was nearly $4 million worth of improvements to the park, including a solar array, warming hut, and improvements to the Indian Ladder Trail.

Delgado, a Democrat, says the improvements are an important step while the state continues to grapple with the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we think about how we continue to cultivate a culture rooted in mutual understanding and in compassion and in civility and decency and in love, I think it's very important that we also be a lot more intentional about investing in public spaces that allow us to focus on that capacity and to build that capacity,” Delgado said.

Heather Eggleston is Program Manager for the landmarks program. She says the park’s geologic record has been key to understanding both North American geology and the growth of mountains worldwide.

“The Helderberg Escarpment, which is so beautifully on display here at John Boyd Thacher State Park, is a striking example of a questa exposing the most complete and minimally disturbed record of middle Paleozoic stratigraphy and is formally recognized as a National Natural Landmark,” Eggleston said.

State Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, a Democrat whose 109th District includes the park, says it holds special memories for her after she arrived from Chicago in the 90s.

“I moved to this area when my son was 1, and when we were told about this- and I can remember having him on my back, walking along the Indian Ladder Trail and thinking, ‘this is so majestic,’” Fahy said.

Fahy says, even as her son’s cancer worsened and he could no longer hike, he was still drawn to Thacher.

“It was that nature, that therapy of nature to come out at view. So the fact that those who end up with limited mobility can enjoy this, and enjoy the beauty of nature, the health and mental health consequences, or input of enjoying nature is just so critical,” Fahy said.

Randy Simons is Acting Commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. He says the designation recognizes the importance of state parks on people’s daily lives.

“It is that escape at that moment to reconnect, to refresh, recharge ourselves. And when we look at the special pieces of property, this is what the 100 years represents, it builds a structure to make sure that we would recognize and maintain and operate and that these lands will not slip back into private hands, that they remain public forever. And truly, a designation like today just further affirms why Thacher was secured many years ago for public use in perpetuity,” Simons said.

Simons adds the upcoming solar panel project is part of those efforts to preserve the park.

“The solar array that we're putting up will actually bring the park to energy neutral, and also Tompkins Campground energy neutral. This is part of our effort to be all-renewable by 2030,” Simons said.

As part of the centennial, the park is also asking for people to submit stories of their experiences.

“Everybody's story is part of our history and is part of our next 100 years. So we're asking videos, photos, go on our social media, email or website, submit your stories. They can be short, they can be long and we're going to air them all year long,” Simons said.

There’s also the Centennial Challenge, where you can check off experiences within state parks to be entered to win a three-year Empire Pass for free entry into state parks.

Highlights of the 2,155-acre park also include a campground, ball fields, and more than 25 miles of trails, including the Indian Ladder. The park offers views of the Taconics, Berkshires, and Green Mountains. While the state parks system is celebrating 100 years, this year is Thacher’s 110th as a park, and 20th as a bird conservation area.