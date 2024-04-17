Craig Ross Jr. sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of 9-year-old

The Saratoga County man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake State Park was sentenced today.

It was a case that captivated the region and beyond, as law enforcement, friends and family searched frantically for a missing 9-year-old girl last year.

On Wednesday, Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced 46-year-old Craig Ross Jr. to a total of 47 years to life in prison on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

The courtroom was packed. Her uncle, Patrick Sena, delivered an emotional impact statement that detailed the hours after the young girl went missing.

“You probably thought it was going to be easy to get away with. Look at me, does it feel easy now? You picked the wrong kid this time. People like you don’t have a place in this world, you’re not even worthy of the cage you’re going to rot in for the next 47 years,” said Sena.

Ross admitted kidnapping the child as she rode her bike in Moreau Lake State Park. His fingerprint was found on a ransom note left in the family’s mailbox, the key clue as the girl was found on October 2nd, two days after going missing.

Lead prosecutor Assistant Saratoga County District Attorney Jennifer L. Buckley read a statement written by the young girl.

“Because of you I can’t sleep at night. Why did you do what you did? Did something happen to make you do this? It bothers me that you took advantage of me being nice, I have changed a little bit. What you did was very despicable,” read Buckely.

Ross had allegedly lured the girl into his truck after driving around various camping sites. Authorities say Ross held her in a camper in the Town of Milton.

Reading an impact statement with her husband sitting next to her, Trisha Sena spoke to the strength of her daughter.

“She is a survivor. And she works everyday to be a survivor. And I know that when she grows up she’s going to help other kids become a survivor too,” said Sena.

Before handing down the sentence, Murphy addressed Ross directly.

“What is most striking and repugnant is defendant’s utter lack of remorse. Absence of regret and inability to understand what his criminal conduct put the victim through. Mr. Ross, even when given the opportunity today, in the safety of a courtroom, if you would have simply apologized or show some remorse on this record with the family present and you declined to do so speaks volumes about the person you are,” said Murphy.

Ross and his attorneys did not speak.

Outside court, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen thanked the large team of law enforcement officers and volunteers who worked to bring the girl to safety and Ross to justice.

“And as the work of my office is to seek justice, justice for the victim of the crime and for the community, I submit to you that’s what’s happened today with the sentence that Judge Murphy imposed,” said Heggen.

Murphy hoped the sentence would allow those impacted by Ross’ actions to begin to heal.

In addition to the prison term, Ross will be subject to an order of protection pertaining to the girl and her family and will be placed on the sex offender registry.