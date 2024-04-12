Police seek St. Albans, Vermont man

Vermont State Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a St. Albans man in connection with a series of criminal events in January.

Police say the St. Albans Fire Department responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle parked by a home on Nason Street on January 24th. While crews were dousing that fire a report of a burglary in a nearby home was received.

That homeowner and a neighbor identified 36-year-old Thomas LaPine, who was walking in a nearby field between the two scenes, as the suspect. LaPine resisted arrest and was taken into custody.

He was released on a citation to appear on the burglary charge.

Police are now asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.