Paid parking in Saratoga Springs spurs business concerns

Business owners, locals, and visitors remain skeptical about impending parking changes in Saratoga Springs.

After the city council unanimously passed Democratic commissioner of Public Works Jason Golub's paid parking plan, city-owned garages will cost visitors to the city during the summer horse racing season.

With the rate set at $2 per hour, the plan is expected to generate $1.6 million in revenue for the city from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Heidi Owen West owns three downtown businesses and is the vice president of the Downtown Business Association board.

West says she’s unsure what sort of impact the plan will have on the downtown business boom experienced during the summer, when the city's population can triple.

“I am hopeful that as we kind of head down this path that Commissioner Golub and [DPW Business Manager] Mike Veitch will actually reach out and get input from the businesses as implementation goes into place. Because I do think it’s going to be a little sticky. I think that they are underestimating what it’s like to put something like this into place and having the public have to change their thought process a little bit. I’ve worked with the public for well over 40 years so I know there are always things that you don’t think of.,” said West.

West would like to see a forum or program where business owners can communicate directly with Golub’s department throughout the program’s implementation.

“Our clients are in here, they do not have a problem telling us what they like, what they don’t like, what’s working and what’s not working. And I think that’s where there is a miss because you’re in City Hall and what’s happening on the street. We don’t want it to take three years and suddenly it’s very detrimental to downtown business, and here we sit without having made any quick changes,” said West.

Speaking after the plan was approved, Golub reiterated the program will be adjusted as needed.

“We will spend the next few months getting the program up and running, and then we’ll spend the summer watching how it unfolds and we’ll iterate from there. I imagine there will be changes but we’ll see what happens,” said Golub.

Golub has said there are plans to extend free and discounted parking rates to residents of the Saratoga Springs City School District.

Glenn Severance is co-owner of Darling Doughnuts & Coffee on Broadway. He’s concerned the estimated parking revenue doesn’t reflect the potential impact of shoppers being kept away by the fares.

“What is this threshold? How many people are they willing to lose, can they afford to lose coming downtown before it starts to offset the gains that they’re expecting to make by the parking. I don’t know the answer to that, I don’t really want to find out. As a business owner I don’t want to find out,” said Severance. “The city might have millions and millions of dollars to play with this thing. But I’ve got a month or two of runway in cashflow you know what I mean? It’s not a game I can really play and fine tune and tinker with. And quite frankly, we don’t have a backup plan if it’s not working out.”

Exiting the Woodlawn parking garage, Saratoga Springs resident Karen Collins doesn't think the price tag will drive away downtown business but she's worried about how it will change where people park.

"Hard enough finding a place to park. But, it gets worse every year. And they build more parking garages but it's just not enough."

Neil and Maureen Muscatiello live near Sacandaga Lake. They aren’t against paying for parking, but still have some questions about the program.

"Saratoga is congested in the summer anyway. Again, I just think it's ill-prepared. There should be a map. There should be logistics—a logistical explanation,” said Neil Muscatiello. “And an enforcement explanation; exactly how this is going to work.”

“Or you just don’t come to town between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” joked Maureen Muscatiello.

Street parking will remain free. City residents and downtown businesses can obtain free parking permits, with ticket forgiveness available to those eligible for passes.