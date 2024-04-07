© 2024
Man accused of setting fire to Burlington office of Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders arrested

Published April 7, 2024 at 1:12 PM EDT
A man accused of setting fire to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ Burlington office has been arrested.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Vermont on Sunday announced the arrest 35-year-old Shant Soghomonian. Also known as Michael Soghomonian, he is accused of spraying a flammable liquid on the door of Sanders’ office at One Church Street and setting the fire with a handheld lighter Friday morning.

No one was injured, though several staff members were in the office at the time. Sprinklers discharged on multiple floors of the building.

If convicted, Soghomonion could serve up to 20 years in jail and be forced to pay up to $250,000 in fines.

In statement, Senator Sanders said he was “deeply thankful” for the swift response by authorities, that no one was injured, and that he appreciates the outpouring of support from the public.
