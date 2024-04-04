Saratoga County to hold a job fair following business closures

Saratoga County officials are encouraging businesses to sign up for a career expo later this month.

The Saratoga Economic Development Corporation and Saratoga County Department of Workforce Development are sponsoring the job fair at the Saratoga Springs City Center on April 23rd. Registration is open through April 10th.

SEDC President Greg Connors says his organization is looking to grow the list of more than 100 participating employers.

“Workforce development and certainly labor shortages is a primary concern to everybody. So, this collaboration between SEDC and Saratoga County government to put on a career expo here in Saratoga Springs is a real progressive step in the right direction. I mean, Saratoga County is open for business and workforce development is a key part of that success,” said Connors.

Connors says the current list of participating organizations casts a wide net for anyone looking to get hired.

“Everybody from the educational institutions to construction to life sciences to even the equine industry and agriculture. I mean, everybody needs a ready, willing, well-trained workforce in order to be successful. So, I haven’t been able to identify any of the economic sectors that aren’t already represented here. So, it is certainly shaping up to be a very successful opportunity for people who are looking to work locally and regionally here in the Capital District,” said Connors.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Phil Barrett says the expo couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Well, unfortunately we’ve experienced the loss of about 1,200 good-paying jobs in the area. And the companies that are leaving, or closing, are higher energy users. So, I think you can tie this, hopefully, short trend of businesses closing and moving to New York state energy policies which are an increasing concern not only for the private sector but for the public sector as well,” said Barrett.

Quad Graphics began laying off more than 400 workers at its Saratoga Springs facility in March after the company announced it would be consolidating resources to plants in other states.

Lehigh Cement and Essity in nearby Glens Falls have also recently closed plants. Medical device manufacturer AngioDynamics plans to close its facilities in Warren County by the end of 2025.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says the expo is aimed at shrinking unemployment.

“As of February, the Department of Labor reported that there’s 4,500 residents of Saratoga County that are unemployed. That’s up about 500 from the same time a year ago. So, we have more people who are looking for jobs today than last April. So, this makes sense especially as we head into the summer season. So, it is a good time for us both in terms of trying to help those residents who need to find a new job as well as the companies that need to hire people,” said Shimkus.

Barrett says county leadership will continue doing everything it can to help recruit and retain workers.

“So, this career expo is one option, in a way we can reach out to the private sector and government entities at all levels to join us, to help recruit people for their business, and to inform the residents of the general area about the opportunities that are available to them. So, we think on many levels it will be a very valuable event,” explained Barrett.

The expo starts at 10 a.m. on April 23rd. There’s more information at wamc.org.