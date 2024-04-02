First woman and LGBTQIA individual sworn in as mayor of Burlington, Vermont

Burlington has a new mayor. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak was sworn in Monday evening as the first woman and first openly LGBTQIA individual to lead Vermont’s largest city.

Burlington City Hall’s Contois Auditorium was standing room only as the City Council met for its organizational meeting. After 12 years Democrat Miro Weinberger had decided not to run for re-election and Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak won the Town Meeting Day election to lead the city.

The city’s Chief Administrative Officer Katherine Schad gaveled the meeting to order.

“Welcome to this very exciting organization day and without further ado I will call us to order,” Schad says. “Now join me and please rise to welcome our new mayor-elect Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.”

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, the first woman elected to that office, then delivered the oath to the new mayor in what was a somewhat less than somber process.

“You all came to be a part of history!” Attorney General Clark says to the crowd.

"Raise your hand and repeat after me,” begins Clark. ”Under the pains and penalties of perjury.”

“Under the pains and penalties uh pains and,” Mulvanek-Stanak pauses and laughs, ”Sorry!”

“Redo!” blurts Clark.

“ Okay, redo!” agrees Mulvaney-Stanak.

“Under the pains and penalties of perjury,” restates Clark.

Mulvaney-Stanak repeats, “Under the pains and penalties of perjury.”

“I Emma Mulvalness, Mul, Mulves, Mulvaney-Stanak,” stumbles Clark.

“It’s alright,” Mulvaney-Stanak says.

“I’m trying not to...” Clark explains.

“I know my name!” the mayor-elect laughs.

Clark joins in the laughter, “It’s okay.”

“I Emma Mulvaney-Stanak,” the new mayor continues.

“Do solemnly swear and affirm,” adds the Attorney General.

“Do solemnly swear and affirm,” repeats Mulvaney-Stanak.

“That I will faithfully execute,” Clark reads the oath.

And Mulvaney-Stanak swears, “That I will faithfully execute.”

“The duties of the office of mayor,” Clark continues.

The crows cheers as Mulvaney-Stanak repeats, “The duties of the office of mayor.”

“To the best of my judgement and ability according to law,” Clark reads through the crowd’s applause and the new mayor completes the pledge, “ To the best of my judgement and ability according to law.”

Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak then delivered her inaugural address.

“I stand before you today, both honored and humbled to be the first woman and first openly LGBTQ person to serve as Burlington’s Mayor,” begins Mulvaney-Stanak. “I ran for mayor because I have a deep love of Burlington. The residents of Burlington are ready and you’re willing to help us address the challenges and renew our sense of community. And it is because of this hope and renewed sense of community empowerment that I see a bright future for our city and all who live here.”

Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak said her top priority will be public safety because everyone should feel and be safe.

“In the first months of my administration, I will work to break down silos so we can move forward in a collaborative and cohesive manner,” pledges Mulvaney-Stanak. “I have identified and begun working already with a coalition of advisors on community safety. We will work together to develop a citywide strategy to coordinate our community safety work in the coming weeks and to establish and appoint a dedicated Special Assistant to the Mayor on Community Safety to advance harm reduction strategies. Our work to address the overdose crisis continues. As a legislator, I have supported the establishment of overdose prevention centers. As Burlington’s mayor, I will work locally to ensure our community is ready to support an overdose prevention center when that legislation passes.”

The new mayor said her administration must work to make the city more affordable but acknowledged a $9 million deficit in the city’s budget.

“Together with department heads and city staff, I will work diligently to build a budget that maintains the level of service that residents, businesses, and visitors expect and deserve, while also doing everything possible to minimize the impact on working people,” says Mulvaney-Stanak. “We have several tools to help us move forward through this moment. I have also identified a team of dedicated advisors with deep financial and budgetary experience to support me in developing an effective and balanced budget.”

Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak swore in new city councilors elected on Town Meeting Day following her speech.