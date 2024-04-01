Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation to host "Lunch & Learning," educational program series

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is teaming up with the city to educate community members about its mission.

Saratoga Springs Planning and Economic Development Administrator Beige Berryman says a $12,000 grant from New York’s State Historic Preservation Office will allow the city to run a series of educational programs for members of local land use boards.

“The intent is to develop this historic preservation speaker series so that our commission members and board members can maintain a high-level of technical expertise in terms of historic preservation for our city,” said Berryman.

Berryman also hopes the programs can help property owners understand that every parcel of land counts when it comes to preservation.

"So you might just think, 'oh, I'm just one house in the historic district.’ But as much as we can do as a community to advance historic preservation helps the entire city,” said Berryman.

Speaking with WAMC, Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation Executive Director Samantha Bosshart gave an overview of the first program.

“This one is to really just go over a brief overview of the history of the preservation movement on a more of a federal level: where the preservation law came from. And then address misconceptions about historic preservation and then also highlight various architectural styles,” said Bosshart.

Bosshart says preservationists sometimes get a bad rap.

“One of the common myths about preservation is, you know, historic preservationists only want to keep building things exactly the same. I think people think, ‘oh, I can’t do anything to the interior or exterior of my building.’ And that’s really not the case. Preservation is not meant to prevent change, but rather to manage change,” explained Bosshart.

There will be a focus on the economic impact of preservation. A 2018 economic impact study found that the 6% of land area that are historic districts contribute to nearly 14% of the total assessed value of the city.

“Houses located in historic districts versus not located in historic districts have, on average, a significantly higher house value. And that is true per square foot and by condition and overall retains their value better than homes that are no located in a historic district,” said Bosshart.

Bosshart adds the benefits of historic preservation go beyond the financial side.

“I think anytime that you can walk and see beautiful architecture that engages you, that helps to tell a story of how a city develops, you’re more inclined to walk. You want to walk downtown. You want to be in those locations and experience them,” said Bosshart.

Bosshart says future programs will focus on a wide range of topics, including legislation bootcamps for local design review boards.

“We are also looking at windows, historic windows, the preservation of that and their role. And how that is related to sustainability,” said Bosshart.

“Lunch & Learn: Preservation Basics,” is a virtual event Tuesday at noon.

Lunch & Learning registration and information