Police investigate Elizabethtown shooting

New York State Police are investigating after a finding a man dead inside a vehicle in the Town of Elizabethtown.

At about 5:30 Monday morning, police say they responded to the Lincoln Pond Road for a report of a shooting. They found 40-year-old William E. Ball of Moriah dead inside a vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred and Ball sustained a gunshot wound. Police say a suspect fled into the adjacent woods. Police are asking anyone with security cameras to check for suspicious activity and anyone with information to call the state police.

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the community.

An autopsy is pending.

