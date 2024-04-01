Outgoing Burlington mayor signs sister city agreement

In one of his last actions as Burlington mayor, Democrat Miro Weinberger has signed a sister city agreement with a community in Ukraine.

Weinberger was joined via video conference by officials from Kuyalnick and a member of the Ukrainian Parliament representing the Odesa region to simultaneously sign a new Kuyalnyk-Burlington Partnership Agreement. Weinberger noted at the Burlington City Council’s March 25th meeting that work to create the partnership began a year ago.

“My hope is that this is the beginning of a long relationship that will be important for the people of both communities.”

Colin Hilliard was among those tasked with finding an appropriate sister city. The Deputy Director of the Burlington Business Association said the community is far from the war front in western Ukraine.

“Some areas where they’ve expressed strong interest and opportunities for professional and educational exchanges and partnerships include agriculture, their specialty foods and solar infrastructure.”

USAID helped facilitate the agreement. Weinberger leaves office after 12 years.

