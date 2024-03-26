Saratoga Springs leaders will hold forum for aging residents

Community leaders in Saratoga Springs will lead a forum Wednesday on successful aging.

Hosted by local nonprofit Bikeatoga, which provides low-cost and free maintenance to bikes, the forum aims to educate Spa City seniors about ways to stay healthy and active as they age.

Bikeatoga Advocacy Chair Ed Lindner says he speaks from experience when talking about the importance of staying physically active.

“It’s what allows us to live independent and to stay in our homes, get down on the floor with our grandchildren and more importantly it allows us to get back up. We’ll talk about the ways that the community already supports physical activity and successful aging and the ways that the city of Saratoga Springs can invest in our community to create what AARP calls an ‘age friendly, livable community,’” said Lindner.

Lindner explains the term.

“A community where seniors can walk, they can cross the street safely, that can ride a bike, they can get around without a car. We have a plan for that in Saratoga Springs, a complete streets plan, that we adopted in 2016 and we’ve made some progress. But there’s so much more that can be done to improve walkability and bike ability. And so we just wanted to talk about they ways that that’s not just an investment in recreation, it’s really an investment in public health,” explained Lindner.

Saratoga Springs has poured millions of dollars into its complete streets program, constructing a more complete sidewalk network and upgrading bike lane infrastructure throughout the city. In October, a $5.7 million Union Avenue project was completed ahead of schedule, expanding pedestrian and cyclist access to and safety near Saratoga Race Course.

Saratoga Regional YMCA CEO Scott Clark says he wants to dispel some misconceptions.

“Sometimes people think of the YMCA as a place for young people, for children and childcare. But I mean the Y runs a tremendous amount of health and wellness programs for seniors. From programs that we can be doing in chairs, to stability classes, stretch, reach. We have different types of equipment, specially designed for individuals as they age that can help them to be more successful,” said Clark.

The Saratoga Senior Center relocated just across the street from the Saratoga YMCA campus in 2023.

Following this weekend’s surprise spring snowstorm that dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on Saratoga Springs, Clark wants to remind locals that the YMCA provides year-round activities.

“This time of year one of the concerns that many seniors have is slipping and falling. And you know, again, hopefully some of the classes and programs that the Y is offering, we can help them so they’re not slipping or they’re able to reach and get something out of their cabinets and able to live a longer and healthier life,” said Clark.

According to the 2022 U.S. Census, more than 20 percent of city residents are over age 65.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, active people in their 80s have a lower risk of death than those who are inactive in their 60s.

Michael King has worked on bicycle and pedestrian projects around the world, and says when it comes to increasing bicycle ridership, there’s safety in numbers.

“For every doubling of people walking or people riding bikes, the crash rate doesn’t double. So, it’s sort of like walking at night with a group. What explains it is that when there’s more cyclists on the road then more drivers are aware,” said King.

King will speak about the importance of the complete streets program to providing seniors access to safe modes of exercise and transit.

“So if you build sidewalks and you build bike paths – especially separated bike paths, protected bike paths – the more of these things that you build, the more people ride the bike. It’s been shown over and over and over. You know, if city’s build sidewalks, bike paths, paths, then more people ride and that riding becomes safer so you build more. It’s a virtuous circle,” said King.

The forum is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Saratoga Springs Public Library.