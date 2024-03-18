Semiannual internal investigations report issued by Vermont State Police

The Vermont State Police Advisory Commission has released its semiannual summary of internal investigations.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission began releasing the synopses in January 2021. They are compiled in six-month increments. The latest reviews internal investigations conducted between January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023.

Of the 15 incidents that were investigated, it was determined that 11 troopers violated policy, three troopers committed no policy violation and in four cases, the troopers resigned before the internal investigation was completed.

Vermont law requires that internal investigations are confidential and therefore no troopers are identified in the report.