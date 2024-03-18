Saratoga County Yellow Ribbon Drive aims for 300 "Freedom Boxes"

Local officials and community leaders in Saratoga County are gathering supplies for American troops overseas.

In its seventh year, the Saratoga County Yellow Ribbon Drive aims to support servicemembers with “Freedom Boxes” filled with a variety of clothing items and non-perishables.

Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner says after several years made difficult by the pandemic, local attention and participation is vital to reach the 300-box goal for this drive.

“In 2019 we had our largest drive, we filled probably three or four trucks of product and took it down to Blue Star Mothers. Since that time we’ve filled a couple of trucks, each year, but we’re anticipating this year to be a big year. We’re post pandemic now and we’re really reaching out into different sources to try to get as much of the goods as possible,” said Hayner.

The Republican says there are additional challenges this time around.

“You know the prices of things have gone up exponentially with inflation over the years. So, it not only costs more to fill a box, but it costs more to ship a box. So, that lofty goal is going to be key to get the public involved and different entities that want to take part in this,” said Hayner.

Capital Region Blue Star Mothers of America President Donna Abare says the Yellow Ribbon Drive is a chance to send locally produced goods to men and women missing home.

“The biggest thing too, is that we get a lot of emails back from our troops that receive these boxes, some send pictures, everyone one has the biggest smile on their face, and they say, ‘thank you for not forgetting about us, we love all the goodies.’ Knowing that ‘we’re not forgotten about,’ means the world to them,” said Abare.

Abare says drives like this aren’t just for those receiving the donations, they also help build a network of parents impacted by their children’s deployment.

“And it doesn’t matter if you’ve actually joined the organization, we’re all there for each other to support. We cry together, we laugh together, but we know that we’re just a phone call away. So, if you’re having a bad day when your child is deployed, or even not deployed, OK? You know you can pick up that phone, reach out, and we’ll be there for you, we’re shoulders for each other,” said Abare.

Abare adds she’s been able to connect with parents and veterans to create a wide net of support.

“We reach – it’s a large spectrum but it’s all local. And the members that we meet throughout the community by doing this, these drives, it’s just wonderful. You make so many connections, and you become— you get personally involved with people. And the generosity of the community, it’s just absolutely amazing what they do,” explained Abare.

Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency Director Frank McClement says he’s speaking from experience when he says the boxes are much more than a material gift.

“It’s not just about the candy bars and the goodies and that kind of stuff. You know, they’re collecting much needed care items, things that make daily life a little bit easier in a tough environment, but just the morale boost of knowing that there’s people back home that recognize and appreciate what you’re a part of and what you’re doing,” said McClement.

Hannaford grocery stores throughout Saratoga County are participating in the drive.

Donations are being accepted throughout Saratoga County through April 7th with a culminating ceremony on the 9th.