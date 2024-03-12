Jobs and sustainable innovation will come with Canadian company to Saratoga County

A Canadian water management company is coming to Saratoga County.

Soleno is betting on cementing itself as an international sustainable manufacturing powerhouse with its newest plant that will soon be up and running in Saratoga County.

The company produces large-diameter pipes using high-density polyethylene, which Soleno says are sustainable alternatives for water management infrastructure projects.

The company’s 45,000-square foot facility is already under construction in the WJ Grande Industrial Park in Saratoga Springs. Soleno says the $22 million investment will create between 35 and 50 jobs.

Soleno USA Manager Mathieu Cornellier says they’re more than just a pipe manufacturer.

“Actually, Soleno is a circular economy business. Where Soleno owns two recycling facilities and we recycle HDPE, in fact we’re one of the larger HDPE recyclers in the world, and 95% of the plastic we use in our pipes, our traditional corrugated pipes, is made of post-consumer recycled content,” explained Cornellier.

Cornellier said the decision to move to the United States was originally a balancing act.

“So, this new technology is going to be, I’ll call it a disruptive innovation into the pipes market by setting it up in the U.S., while Soleno is sort of hitting two birds with one stone by growing geographically and technologically,” said Cornellier.

Cornellier says innovative German Krah Pipes technology, acquired by Soleno in 2022, in the forthcoming plant will enable Soleno to manufacture pipes up to 13-feet in diameter.

Cornellier says aging water infrastructure throughout the Northeast and proximity to I-87 and the Thruway make Saratoga County ideal.

“And you’re basically about 200 miles from New York, 200 miles from Boston, 200 miles from Montreal. A little further to Buffalo and Toronto. Philadelphia is also very close. So, there’s a pool of about 80 million people, even 90 million people, living in that area and close to over a million miles of road and infrastructure and that’s how you define our market opportunity. And with aging infrastructure it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Cornellier.

Cornellier says New York is also historically home to early adopters of new, sustainable technologies.

The new plant comes amid some recent manufacturing flight from the region.

Cornellier says Soleno embraces the taxes and regulations that may have soured other companies on the region.

“You know, at the end of the day, we’re going to be a corporate citizen of the region and we need to give back to the community. And that’s not really a problem for us. And, actually, we’re happy about that—if we can give back to the region. We see this as an opportunity, as a lot of other manufacturers leaving, that allows us to have maybe better access to labor. But also, our competitors in large-diameter pipes, they’re nowhere near the region,” said Cornellier.

Soleno has participated in the recent job fair held by Quad Graphics, which is closing its Saratoga Springs plant after decades in the region, and Cornellier says the two companies are talking about hiring workers impacted by the closure.

Speaking with WAMC, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus said Soleno’s arrival shows the region’s value.

“Huge opportunity for them, great development, job creation for us, especially in light of what’s happening at Quad graphics and Essity. I know Soleno is excited to try to help some of those employees from Quad in particular, who are going to be looking for job opportunities as soon as May to help them succeed right here in Saratoga,” said Shimkus.

Last year, Hygiene and health company Essity announced it was closing its manufacturing operations in New York, impacting about 300 employees in South Glens Falls, Greenwich and Saratoga Springs.

Cornellier says Soleno is anticipating production to start later this year.