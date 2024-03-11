New partnership allows HVCC students to transfer seamlessly to UAlbany

Two SUNY campuses in the Capital Region are partnering on a new dual enrollment track.

The University at Albany and Hudson Valley Community College say students who are accepted will be able to “seamlessly transition” from the college in Troy to UAlbany. Speaking at HVCC Thursday, college president Roger Ramsammy says it will enable students to make the most of their time.

“Over 1.2 million students transfer every year, losing 40 percent of the work that they have done, 40 percent. Imagine those students who have dedicated their time in school, working on classes, only to find out that when they reach the next institution, 40 percent of it is gone. Isn't that a disaster?” Ramsammy said.

Students will also be issued UAlbany IDs and be able to access that campus’ services and facilities.

SUNY Chancellor Dr. John King says it will help address a lack of accessibility in higher education, with 80 percent of community college students saying they want to seek a four-year degree, compared to the 16 percent who actually attain that goal. King says while luck and lack of funds can play a role, it doesn’t paint the entire picture.

“There can also be too little institutional vision, not enough positive modeling from colleges, artificial roadblocks to transfer, that campuses can seem more interested in maintaining than clearing, and credits and credulity loss to opaque and unnavigable transfer processes,” King said.

UAlbany President Dr. Havidán Rodríguez called says it’s a natural collaboration.

“We also wanted to make sure that we build strong foundations that will persist throughout the years, throughout the decades, and throughout the generations,” Rodríguez said.

HVCC student Ellicia Swedish says it is increasing her access to higher education.

“It gives you the comfort and clarity of knowing you're on the right track with the right people to guide you along the way. You have the ability to get to know UAlbany while you're here at Hudson Valley, knowing that all of your hard-earned credits will be accepted. Most importantly, it gives you the confidence to know you're making a smart choice,” Swedish said

Swedish says after she graduates from HVCC in May, she will continue at UAlbany.

UAlbany is within state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy’s district. The 109th District Democrat says as a one-time transfer student herself, she understands the challenge students face.

“I see myself, and I recognize that I wouldn't be here if somebody hadn't said keep moving. And I knew from the day I entered, what was Moraine Valley Community College, I remember a professor saying, ‘OK, you know, one out of 10 of you are going to succeed.’ I remember he gave a whole lecture about what failures we were from the get-go,” Fahy said.

Assemblyman John McDonald is a fellow Democrat whose 108th District includes HVCC.

“It's a way forward- a way forward to actually achieve in the most expedient and cost-effective manner a full college education, which will only lead to a successful career,” McDonald said.

Fahy, who chairs the Higher Education Committee, says the partnership will help students whose education was impacted by the COVID pandemic.

“Work hard and we have your back, we're gonna make it workable and affordable. And the enthusiasm is here for a reason, because we know the birth rates are dropping. We know the COVID cohort is struggling. And we haven't gotten them back in high school, let alone college to the degree we need them.”

More information about the partnership can be found here.