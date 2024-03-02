Saratoga Springs county supervisor Michele Madigan seeks county treasurer seat

Saratoga Springs county supervisor Michele Madigan is running for county treasurer.

Republican County Treasurer Andrew Jarosh recently retired from the job he’s held for the last ten years. His deputy, JoAnn Kupferman, is now serving as acting treasurer. Kupferman received the endorsement of county Republicans in February to run for the position.

Madigan, a Democrat who spent ten years on the Saratoga Springs City Council as Finance Commissioner, tells WAMC she’s well-suited for the treasure role.

"So, it's a similar job that I had with the city, sans doing the budget. So, I feel eminently qualified for this position," said Madigan.

Madigan, who is in first term as county supervisor, is one of only a handful of Democrats in county government. She predicts a close against Kupferman.

"I will still work on the county Board of Supervisors while campaigning for treasurer, which is primarily a get-out-the-vote during a presidential election year. So, things look good for a Democrat to run for the seat," said Madigan.

The Times Union first reported news of Madigan’s candidacy.