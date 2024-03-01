Albany's Run for Women gets new sponsor, name

The internationally recognized race will be rebranded as the Delightful Run for Women. Presented by Sara Lee Delightful Bread, the June 1 race will not change, other than through branding, according to race officials.

Vanessa Darling of Bimbo Bakeries says the change is meant to broaden the race’s reach.

“Sara Lee is a national bakery brand that not only will allow more recognition of the race, but it also gives the people participating access to the product,” Darling said. “Sara Lee Delightful Bread is aligned with the race’s mission to inspire a healthy and nutritious lifestyle.”

Darling says 5k runners and walkers, who come from around the world to compete, can still count on the famous Freihofer’s chocolate chip cookies at the finish line.

Race Director Kristen Hislop says the change follows a shift in the number of participants after a virtual option was made available. More than 3,600 participants took to the road in 2014. But after the pandemic, that number was down to 2,000 in 2023.

Hislop says officials plan to continue provide an energetic experience for participants, volunteers, and spectators despite the rebranding.

“Our virtual run we've kept since COVID,” Hislop said. “It really draws people from around the country and so coupling that with the fact that a lot of our participants who participate in the in-person are from outside the Freihofer market.”

Carol Henry co-chairs the Freihofer’s Training Challenge, which brings women of all abilities together to train for one common goal.

“It’s a positive experience. You know, there's none of this yelling and screaming or anything else like that. It's really positive, it’s really encouraging,” Henry said. “I always joke with the ladies that if I'm telling you something to make it work, it's because I've already done it the wrong way and now, I know the right way.”

Hislop says the race, which often draws athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia, helps women form lifelong habits and relationships.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, I don't have time,’ well, for women, you need to cut some time carve it out,” Hislop said. “Because I truly believe that the fact that I've always run and done triathlons and done, that's why my boys are a little bit more active than your average kid. Right? So, if we as women carve a little time out for ourselves, focus on our own health and welfare, we can create stronger families and create stronger communities.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she’s ready to tackle the race which runs through the city’s Washington Park and Capitol.

“As the first woman mayor of Albany, I'm also the first mayor eligible to run in the race, and I am not a runner, but I accepted the challenge and ran it for a number of years,” Sheehan said. “There have been a few life events that have resulted in me not being able to participate. Last year it was the US Conference of Mayors but this year there is no conflict. So, I'm going to be back at it and starting with the training challenge and getting running back into my workout cycle so that I'm ready for the race.”

Registration for both the training program and race is now open.