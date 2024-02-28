UVM adopts new logo and branding theme

The University of Vermont has created a new logo for the college and a new branding theme.

The UVM new logo is minimalistic – featuring a V on a shield adjacent to the words University of Vermont on a green background. The college says it replaced the previous logo that included a local landmark to offer a symbol that reflects all of Vermont.

The university has also adopted a “For People and Planet” branding theme, which President Suresh Garimella says “captures concisely and authentically all that we stand for.”

The new logo will be phased in by mid-2025.