© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

UVM adopts new logo and branding theme

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM EST
New University of Vermont logo
University of Vermont
new University of Vermont logo

The University of Vermont has created a new logo for the college and a new branding theme.

The UVM new logo is minimalistic – featuring a V on a shield adjacent to the words University of Vermont on a green background. The college says it replaced the previous logo that included a local landmark to offer a symbol that reflects all of Vermont.

The university has also adopted a “For People and Planet” branding theme, which President Suresh Garimella says “captures concisely and authentically all that we stand for.”

The new logo will be phased in by mid-2025.
Tags
News University of VermontUVM
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley