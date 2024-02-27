Williams College student remembered for his love of music dies

On February 21st, Williams freshman Toby Woods of New Canaan, Connecticut unexpectedly died. The 18-year-old was a prospective economics and music major who played cello and piano. In a statement, music professor Tony Sheppard offered the following remembrance:

“He was a student of quiet brilliance, always engaged and interested, consistently impressive. His devotion to learning was so clearly genuine. One day he mentioned he really enjoyed the prelude to an opera we were studying and was trying to learn it at the piano, even though he was primarily a cellist. Somewhat in jest, I invited him to the piano to play, and he got up, sat down at the bench, and proceeded to play this difficult piece from memory. The class applauded, and Toby blushed and modestly returned to his seat.”

The college in Williamstown did not release details about the nature of Woods’ death. A memorial ceremony is expected in the coming weeks.