Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello taps Dylan Spring to serve as City Comptroller

The City of Troy is bringing on a new comptroller after hiring an outside company to close last year’s books.

Following impassioned discussions between City Councilors and debate over the expected extended period it would take to find someone to fill the position, Mayor Carmella Mantello says Dylan Spring will serve as City Comptroller, contingent on the Council’s confirmation at a February 22 hearing.

Mantello says just before she took office in January, City Comptroller Andy Piotrowski stepped down. Mantello says in the months since, he has helped the city tie up loose ends.

In an effort to keep the city’s finances on track, Mantello, a Republican, hired ProNexus, a third-party accounting firm that had previously worked with the city’s auditor.

“They essentially want to hire them[selves] to look for a comptroller. So, I told them no,” Mantello said. “I said, we're going to do this. And so, to be here, five weeks into my term, and have a super qualified municipal comptroller from another local municipality who lives in Rensselaer County to be on board is a true miracle.”

Mantello says Spring comes from the City of Albany’s Department of General Services where he served as Chief Financial Manager for three years.

“He brought some out the box ideas in terms of how can we be more efficient; how can they potentially save some money but also capitalize on grants,” Mantello said.

Mantello says Spring has also worked in the State Comptroller’s office, in supervising and auditing roles as a state program examiner.

As the city continues to work on finalizing last year’s ledger, Mantello says several entries have yet to be input. Mantello says she expects the report to be presented to the city council in early May.

“I refuse to take steps back financially, if anything, we're going to become more efficient,” Mantello said. “And we're going to think outside the box when it comes to bringing those services up to par with the taxes and fees that our taxpayers and residents are paying.”

Democratic City Council President Sue Steele says Spring’s lack of diversity — only overseeing one department in Albany — concerns her, but she looks forward to the confirmation hearing process.

“I really need to know more about his background and whether he really is indeed qualified,” Steele said. “This is a critically important position. This person is responsible for over $100 million budget for the city of Troy, we have had some great success of late and it's very important that we maintain that fiscal stability. So, I just want to make sure we have the right person with the right credentials.”

Republican Council President Pro Tem Thomas Casey of District 6 says he is thankful for the administration’s speedy efforts to fill the vacancy.

“You have to make sure that you're watching the finances every day, and it's just great that we're gonna get somebody in there right away,” Casey said.

Mantello adds Dana Salazar, appointed as the Corporation Counsel, will undergo the confirmation hearing process at the February 22 meeting. Current Counsel Richard Morrissey will leave by the end of March as he assists in the transition.

