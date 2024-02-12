Congresswoman Becca Balint introduces legislation to address housing crisis

Vermont’s first-term U.S. House representative has introduced her first major piece of legislation.

Democrat Becca Balint says the Community Housing Act would provide more than $500 billion for federal programs to fund the construction of affordable housing. The bill also permanently reauthorizes emergency rental assistance programs for people facing eviction and creates a new federal office to address exclusionary zoning practices. The at-large Democrat previewed the bill on WAMC’s Congressional Corner in January:

“The needs of rural areas in Vermont and across the country often get left behind because they don’t necessarily, it doesn’t raise to, rise to the top when people think about a homelessness crisis.”

Balint the bill is intended to “...tackle some of the biggest barriers to addressing the housing crisis” in the state and nationwide.

