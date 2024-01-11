USA Luge coach and marketing manager dies

The long-time marketing manager for USA Luge has died.

Dimitry Feld was a former Olympic luge coach who had worked as marketing manager for USA Luge in Lake Placid. He was born in the former Soviet Union and raised in Ukraine. In 1979 he moved to New York and five years later permanently settled in Lake Placid.

Active in the local community, he also worked to aid Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion.

In a February 2023 interview, Dr. John Cogar talked about traveling to the war-torn country with Feld.

“If you know Dimitry Feld, he’s quite the guy. He hadn’t been in Ukraine in 40 years but after three days it seemed like everybody knew who he was!”

The International Luge Federation says Feld, 68, died Wednesday of leukemia.