© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Siena College rescinds doctor's speaking engagement over Israel rhetoric

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published January 11, 2024 at 8:02 AM EST
Siena College president Chuck Seifert in his office at the Loudonville campus.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Siena College president Chuck Seifert in his office at the Loudonville campus.

Siena College says it has rescinded an invitation to a doctor from California who had been scheduled to deliver its annual Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King Lecture on Race and Nonviolent Social Change.

Dr. Rupa Marya's speaking invitation was rescinded by Siena College.
Siena College/screenshot
Dr. Rupa Marya's speaking invitation was rescinded by Siena College.

The private college in Loudonville says Dr. Rupa Marya of the University of California at San Francisco was scheduled to speak about decolonizing medicine on March 13. But the college says recent comments by Marya about the Israel-Hamas war have gone too far, citing a recent post that said “the presence of Zionism in U.S. medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity.”

College President Chuck Seifert says a review of Marya’s “anti-Israel” rhetoric shows she “dangerously conflates all Jewish people with a particular political ideology, as well as a racist trope.”

Seifert says while Siena encourages free speech and opposing views, bigotry does not align with its values. WAMC has requested comment from Marya.
News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus