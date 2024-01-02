Saratoga Springs celebrates the new year with festivity-filled weekend

Saratoga Springs rang in the new year with a weekend-long celebration, musical performances, fireworks, and a 5k.

Moving on from the previous single-night model since COVID, the Spa City has turned to a four-day celebration of the new year, hoping to carry the city’s economic momentum into the winter season.

Speaking with WAMC, Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran explains the shift.

“The First Night model was a non-for-profit model. We are not a non-for-profit model. In order for it to be a continuing concern and for something that has the sustainability and the durability to last into the future, we felt the goal had to be better than break even. And what we simply do is we revert the profits back into the program and the process and we continue to build,” said Moran.

By the time fireworks went off Sunday evening, the city had sold out of more than 2,000 tickets for the weekend.

Jamie McKelvey and her daughter Shae set up chairs across the street from the city center to get the best view of the fireworks.

“Me and my mom definitely liked the magic show and the music is very interesting, I’ve never heard anything like this in my life to be honest. It was hard finding a spot because I was like ‘oh, this, this, here, here, here,’” explained Shae McKelvey.

Shae’s pick for New Year’s Eve headliner is, for the time being, a bit outside of the event’s budget.

“Taylor Swift! Taylor Swift is the best person in my opinion!” said Shae.

As part of the move toward a more drawn-out celebration, the fireworks went off at 6 instead of midnight. Jamie McKelvey is one of many parents who appreciates the time change.

“It’s lovely that they’re actually catering toward younger children. Because at midnight it’s not really the time for kids to be seeing fireworks or hearing them. At that point it’s kiss and goodnight. So, it’s nice that they’re finally coming around to a more family friendly atmosphere,” explained McKelvey.

Even though Tim Terwilliger’s kids are out of the house, he still appreciates the change.

“We used to come ‘First Night,’ you know, and the fireworks off at midnight. I’m at the age now—I don’t need to be up at midnight for New Year’s Eve, I’ve seen plenty of

them,” said Terwilliger.

The next morning, nearly 800 early-birds are running a New Year’s Day 5k to start 2024 off right.

Nick Conway was one of the first across the finish line, wearing only his running shoes and purple shorts, which he admits may have been a mistake.

“Wasn’t brutal, right? A little colder than we thought, but, yeah we wear our little shorts our little racing shoes. I forgot my shirt, I guess, but yeah, everything was good,” said Conway.

Rachel Perkins, on the other hand, was dressed to impress and enjoy the race.

“I love New Year’s, it’s like my second favorite holiday, and I celebrate it with my friend every year. We did our 16th one in a row. So, because I love New Year’s I got my glitter skirt on, and my New Year’s headband and some funky glasses,” said Perkins.

Speaking with WAMC at the finish line, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus reflected on a successful weekend.

“We know we had a couple thousand people, at least, that were inside all of the venues, we probably had thousands more out for the fireworks. And you had almost a thousand people running today so, over the course of the four days we put a lot of people into the downtown and made it a great community event too,” explained Shimkus.

As for his time?

“Considering I was up pretty late last night, running just under 27 minutes, I’m gonna take that and go home and I’m gonna rest the rest of the day,” said Shimkus.