WAMC Sports Report 12/29/23: Joe Flacco throws 3 TD passes and Browns clinch unlikely spot in playoffs with 37-20 win over Jets

Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth and just their second since 2002 despite numerous injuries with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets. The Browns are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North. They're still in the hunt for the conference’s No. 1 overall seed. That's something unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. Flacco threw two TD passes to running back Jerome Ford and for 296 yards in the first half. The Jets held the Browns to just 3 points after halftime.

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.” Miller addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing. The 34-year-old Miller has been charged by police with third-degree assault of a pregnant woman. However, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County says prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller.

NBA

Hoping to avoid a 28th straight loss that would match the longest losing streak in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons forced overtime against the league-best Celtics before Boston recovered to win 128-122. Despite making it to overtime for the first time in the skid, Detroit matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a win at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points for Boston and Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and 10 assists. Boston won its fourth straight and ninth in 10 games. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points and nine assists.

NHL

Carolina beat Montreal 5-3.

Philadelphia downed Vancouver 4-1.

Vegas got by Los Angeles 3-2.

Edmonton blanked San Jose 5-0.

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías says the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn't appear. Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appeared for testimony.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gunner Maldonado returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown and also had an interception as No. 14 Arizona forced six turnovers in a 38-24 comeback victory over No. 12 Oklahoma on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Noah Fifita threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona (10-3). The Wildcats closed with seven straight victories as they depart the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 next season. Leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma also finished 10-3. Tetairoa McMillan had 10 receptions for 160 yards for Arizona. Oklahoma freshman Jackson Arnold threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three interceptions in his first career start.

Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl. That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan say watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities. McLellan also says that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.

Jalen Milroe says former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien once suggested he should change positions. Milroe went on to become Bryce Young’s successor and a determined, highly competitive quarterback who led the Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff this season. He has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions. But more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game win streak. Milroe’s resilience is the central theme of his college career, which began quietly behind Young. He won the Tide’s starting job this year, only to lose it in a one-week benching.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter says Shannon is “innocent.” Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005. The alleged incident happened when Shannon attended Illinois' football game at Kansas on Sept. 8.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did plenty of self reflection on the plane ride back from Arizona after Michigan lost a 51-45 shootout to TCU in last year’s Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal. Minter saw his Wolverines defense allow nearly 500 total yards and an average of 7 yards per play in their worst performance of the season. While he was disappointed, Minter also knew that he had an experienced unit returning that knew the scheme. It was now a matter of making his players understand what they needed to do. Enter Minter’s emphasis on the four pillars of his defense that have led the Wolverines back to the playoff.

OLYMPICS

Organizers of the Paris Olympics urgently need thousands of security guards to help keep athletes and spectators safe and reduce the likelihood of another deadly extremist attack in the French capital. Demand is high for people at checkpoints, to scan tickets and help manage crowds. So much so that France’s state employment agency is offering free and expedited security guard training courses with no specialist qualifications required. The “We need you!” approach and promises of plentiful paid work from July to September during the Summer Games and Paralympics appeal to job seekers who feel ostracized from the labor market.

NY HORSE RACING

Most New York Racing Association racing will occur at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2024. NYRA unveiled its schedule Thursday for 195 racing days while Belmont Park on Long Island undergoes renovations. The Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course for the first time as part of a four-day festival starting June 6th. Saratoga will then open for its regular 40-day meet July 11th, running through Labor Day. Other 2024 meets will be held at Aqueduct.

