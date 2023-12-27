Farley-Bouvier says Mass. has made strides in equitable early education, public school funding in 2023

Tricia Farley-Bouvier has represented Pittsfield, the 2nd Berkshire district, on Beacon Hill since 2011. She tells WAMC that one of the biggest legislative wins this year came in the form of state education funding.

“First and foremost, we have to keep our eye on the Chapter 70 funds that are coming into Pittsfield for our K-12 education," said Farley-Bouvier. "And, of course, that is a big part of what we refer to as local aid, right? The money coming back from the commonwealth, into Pittsfield city coffers. And we have a seven-year plan, we're kind of smack dab in the middle of it now, to increase, year over year, Chapter 70 by transformative levels. And this past year, Pittsfield public schools received almost $61 million. And that's a $6 million increase from last year.”

Farley-Bouvier says Massachusetts – long accused of favoring the more populous eastern portion of the state over the west – also made strides in equitably funding early education in 2023.

“It is a is a key factor in addressing poverty, and it is important for economic development, because with better early education, we have a better workforce," she explained. "And the state gave another $60 million this year for the education rate reserve fund, and that particularly impacts teacher salaries. Importantly, something kind of breaking news now, is that the early education and care board is about to raise the rates, and in doing so, correct something that has happened over the last few years where Boston rates were going up so much faster than Western Mass. And through a series of efforts with my colleagues across the state, we are bringing equity to that. As an example, Josh, infant care next year is going to go from $65.71 a day to $97.18 a day. And this is what our early educators have been saying, that in particular, they cannot afford to do infant care anymore, and that turns into a real problem for parents who are trying to get back to work.”

Farley-Bouvier offered a glowing review to fellow Democrat Maura Healey after one year as governor.

“I have found the governor to be a very good partner with us in in Pittsfield and in the Berkshires, and that was demonstrated literally the second day after she was elected, is that her very first trip anywhere was to Pittsfield," the state rep told WAMC. "And since that time, she has stayed close to us paying attention to what our needs are here, whether that was in, when the flooding happened to our farmers here in the Berkshires, in the rest of Western Mass, they were right on board. And looking at the housing bill she put out, she certainly has kept the whole state in mind.”

Pressed for a critique of Healey, Farley-Bouvier said that there have been some communications issues with the administration — including around its decision to house migrants in the Berkshires as the state’s emergency shelter system reached capacity.

“When the migrant crisis was first evolving, there was some issues when it came to communication, and how we they were pulling together the agencies over time," said Farley-Bouvier. "However, by the time the migrant families were brought to Pittsfield and Great Barrington, things had really settled down and the systems worked better. And so, responding to the concerns of legislators who are in each community, they were able to really address the concerns that we have.”

The Massachusetts House and Senate reconvene on January 3rd.