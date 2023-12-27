Calls for the investigation of Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Dolan continue

Accusations of financial fraud continue to follow Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan into the new year.

In his final days in office, Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety Jim Montagnino is remaining steadfast in his accusations that Chief Dolan defrauded the city.

In a November 21st letter obtained by WAMC and first reported by the Times Union, Montagnino asked Fire Administrator James Cable to continue a string of audits into Dolan, who has been on paid leave since May.

Montagnino alleges Dolan used a city vehicle to attend state trainings and was paid for teaching classes the commissioner contends he merely attended.

Dolan’s attorney, Brian Culnan, rejects the claims that Dolan knowingly defrauded the city and state and says he returned $900 to the state in order to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.

“He had every reason to be there for the training that was going on by the folks from New York state. He had to get that training in order to be—you know, he’s the chief, he’s the fire instructor back in the city of Saratoga Springs. In the interests of trying to resolve the question way back in the spring, he returned—there were the weekdays that he was at Montour Falls in October of 2022, he returned the payment to the state,” explained Culnan.

Montagnino has repeatedly attempted to spur consequential investigations into Dolan. Culnan called Montagnino’s allegations a last-ditch “political smear job” before he leaves office.

“He couldn’t find enough information to take this to a hearing. They didn’t find anything. And now, he’s asking the folks at the State Office of Fire Safety Prevention to do the same thing again. And, I mean, you know, I just think it’s a sad commentary on him. You know, he lost his election, he didn’t have proof to go after the chief,” said Culnan.

Culnan was referring to two previous investigations by State Police and the Saratoga County District Attorney that did not result in any charges.

Montagnino could not be reached for comment.

The letter comes amid tension between the chief and the local firefighters’ union over morale and safety issues.

Public Safety Commissioner-elect Tim Coll says he will prioritize getting up to speed on the investigation once he takes office in the first week of January.

“I hope to meet rather quickly with the Human Resources department and the city’s labor attorney to learn the facts of the investigation. I have not been briefed on the facts of the investigation, and then I’ll make a decision after I have reviewed the facts,” explained Coll.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.