Massive Glenville explosion causes fire, injures driver

An explosion in the Schenectady County Town of Glenville created a massive fireball and damaged buildings when a truck carrying compressed gas struck a low bridge on Maple Avenue.

Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle described the scene Thursday night…

"Roads are blocked. I see smoke still coming from the bridge. I do see water cannons on the bridge, so still knocking down the flames and making sure they're completely out," said Koetzle.

Koetzle urged the public to avoid the area of Maple Avenue and Glenridge Road as crews assessed damage.

"There were like 200-foot flames when this went up, when it hit. It was significant," said Koetzle.

The Republican said the driver of the truck suffered severe burns and was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Witnesses on social media described the explosion as visible from miles away.

New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said he was "deeply concerned" about the explosion caused by a bridge strike. The Democrat co-sponsored a law that requires the state Department of Transportation report bridge collision information.