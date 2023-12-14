Saratoga Springs Restorative Justice Panel meets for final scheduled meeting

The community-led Saratoga Springs Restorative Justice Panel held its final scheduled meeting Wednesday before it plans to bring recommendations to the city council in an effort to transform the criminal justice system in the city.

The panel, made up of Spa City residents, has met six times since forming in October. Restorative Justice practices are geared toward identifying the impacts of a crime while ensuring offenders are held accountable.

The panel was created by outgoing Democratic Mayor Ron Kim in accordance with a set of 50 recommendations handed up by the former Police Reform Task Force, which concluded in 2021.

Camille Daniels, who co-chaired the Police Reform Task Force, co-chairs the Restorative Justice Panel.

“I feel good that we’ve been able to coalesce a group of disparate people and also present an alternative way of doing things. Perhaps incentivize folks to speak out and speak up a little bit more, not from a place of asking for permission,” said Daniels.

Daniels will be presenting four main recommendations to the city council on December 19th, less than two weeks before the new year when a new mayor and public safety commissioner will take office.

The major points include the implementation of the re-invention plan submitted by the Police Reform Task Force in 2021 as well as sending out a community-wide survey to help answer the question of what Restorative Justice can mean to the city of Saratoga Springs.

“A hope of the survey is that some of these other very intelligent and different thinking people will come up with some suggestions and ideas that we have not already come up with here. And that would be really fantastic. And also to have representation and input and feedback from a variety of the constituents – of the members of the community,” explained Daniels.

The panel is a part of the ongoing effort to improve relations between the Saratoga Springs Police Department and city residents.

SSPD Sergeant Dan Mullan sits on the panel and says he’s learned a lot from the sessions he’s attended.

“Everybody needs to do this together. And, yes, is there going to be a portion, you know, on law enforcement in the community? Absolutely. Just by sitting in those meetings and listening to some people, within the first couple of meetings there was some problems with the community and how they perceived the police department. I think we need to do a better job getting out what we do and who we are,” said Mullan.

The New York State Attorney General is investigating the City of Saratoga Springs for its interactions with Black protesters and potential misuses of police authority.

Mullan believes progress will only come with greater community participation.

“Right now, we’re kind of defining what direction we want to go. Whether that’s through community training, or whether that’s through programs where we work together to solve an issue. But, I think in order for the next step, the progression of restorative justice, I think we need to get more members of, not just law enforcement, but city officials, you know, the rank and file of the Saratoga Springs Police Department, maybe the president of our union, or some other board members that represent the police as a whole to come in these meetings. Because I’m only one person,” said Mullan.

Larry Jorgensen is a member of the panel and Professor of Philosophy at Skidmore College. He says that implementing Restorative Justice practices – like sitting the victims and perpetrators of harm down to reconcile with one another – can be difficult but worthwhile.

“It does involve a kind of culture change, a way of thinking where we all take collective responsibility for one another and for our community. And that’s not how we’ve been socialized. So, it’s going to take some time to take root, it won’t be immediate. But I am confident that, provided we are able to move forward on all the things we’re recommending, that it will produce good things for our community,” said Jorgensen.

Representatives of the panel plan to request an extension of their work under the next city council, as well as bring in experts to help further guide the reconciliation process.

