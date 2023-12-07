Shots fired outside Jewish temple in Albany as Hanukkah begins

A man fired a shotgun twice outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York on Thursday, hours before the start of Hanukkah, then said “Free Palestine” as he was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured.

The episode took place amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza, which faces heightened criticism for the mounting Palestinian death toll.

The shots were fired outside of Temple Israel just before 2 p.m. and a 28-year-old suspect was in custody, said Albany police spokesperson Megan Craft.

“Thankfully there have been no injuries or fatalities,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I have spoken to the Rabbi at Temple Israel and assured her the State will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs.”

Hochul said she directed the state police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and to increase existing patrols of at-risk sites that were planned for Hanukkah, which begins Thursday evening at sundown.

"Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable, and undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable,” she said.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York thanked law enforcement for their response.

“During this time of rising antisemitism throughout our country and the world we encourage our community to be especially vigilant and aware of potential threats," the group said. "At the same time, we can not succumb to fear and intimidation and we must remain proud of our Jewish heritage and traditions. As we prepare to light the first Chanukah candles tonight, we look to bring some light to the darkness in our world and pray for a future of peace and prosperity for all.”

“As Jews around the world celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, we must condemn any kind of intolerance and violence in our community and do so in the strongest terms," Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said in a statement. "I have been in communication with the Mayor’s Office and the County Sheriff’s Department to get briefed on the situation, and we will respond as necessary to ensure the safety of our residents.”

An FBI spokesperson said they were aware of the episode and were assisting as necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.