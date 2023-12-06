© 2023
Northeast Report

Guide provides shopping tips for used electronics

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST
A laptop and a mouse on a table
Jim Levulis
MASSPIRG encourages people to shop repaired or refurbished electronics for the holidays

MASSPIRG says gifting repaired or refurbished electronic products is a win-win.

An advocacy group is encouraging holiday shoppers to purchase repaired or refurbished products.

MASSPIRG has released a shopping guide it says will help people buy used items with confidence.

Gifting something that has been repaired or refurbished can save money and help the environment by cutting waste, the organization said.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MASSPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz.
Tags
News MassPIRGJanet Domenitzelectronic wasteholiday shopping
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill