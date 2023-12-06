Guide provides shopping tips for used electronics
MASSPIRG says gifting repaired or refurbished electronic products is a win-win.
An advocacy group is encouraging holiday shoppers to purchase repaired or refurbished products.
MASSPIRG has released a shopping guide it says will help people buy used items with confidence.
Gifting something that has been repaired or refurbished can save money and help the environment by cutting waste, the organization said.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MASSPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz.