Vermont State Police in Williston move into new facility

The Vermont State Police in Williston has moved into a new field station.

Troopers and dispatchers completed the move to the new facility on Monday. About a half mile from the former barracks, it’s about 22,600 square feet. There are trooper and detective offices, interview rooms, evidence storage and conference rooms.

An 11,000-square foot garage will provide storage for special team’s vehicles including the Crime Scene Search Team, Mobile Command Post, Tactical Services Unit, and Bomb Squad.

The facility also houses northern Vermont’s Public Safety Answering Point, which provides emergency and dispatch services to the state police and other law enforcement and first responders in northern Vermont.

The smaller former barracks was built in 1992 and will be sold.

